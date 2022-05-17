Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 39,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $31.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,228,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,814,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.