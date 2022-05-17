uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
uniQure stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 358,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,517. The stock has a market cap of $660.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About uniQure (Get Rating)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uniQure (QURE)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.