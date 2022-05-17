uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in uniQure by 114.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 79.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in uniQure by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 44.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in uniQure by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 358,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,517. The stock has a market cap of $660.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

