Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading Down 4.8%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.72. 3,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The stock has a market cap of $546.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

In other news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $182,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

