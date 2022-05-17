V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 92.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 841,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,343,000 after buying an additional 404,924 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

