Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Valero Energy by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 554,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,364,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $129.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

