Venus Price Tops $4.73 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00015574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $57.52 million and $11.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,372.86 or 1.00085651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001373 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00247642 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

