Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 102,424 shares.The stock last traded at $146.29 and had previously closed at $146.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.