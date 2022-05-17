Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $101,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.84. 1,509,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,115. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

