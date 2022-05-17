VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,946,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073,827 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.22% of VICI Properties worth $419,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.