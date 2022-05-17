Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.37 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00114256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00021977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00328177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.