Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 3rd

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,223.78 ($39.74) on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,634.50 ($32.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,655.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,300.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,900 ($48.08) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

