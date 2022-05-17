XIO Tops One Day Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000225 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.