XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. 1,113,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,514. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.