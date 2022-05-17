XRP (XRP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. XRP has a market cap of $21.19 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00508381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,247.67 or 1.74847327 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.69 or 0.06677963 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,535,142 coins and its circulating supply is 48,343,101,197 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

