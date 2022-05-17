Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.51). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of CLDX traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 609,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,055,000 after buying an additional 620,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

