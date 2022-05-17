Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,137. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

