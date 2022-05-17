Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

ONCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,359. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

