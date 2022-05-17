Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Buy

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

FLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 183,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fluent by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

