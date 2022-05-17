Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $517.00.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $15.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.58. 455,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,629. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $309.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

