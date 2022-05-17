Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

