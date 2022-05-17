Zigcoin Trading 31.7% Lower This Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $190,538.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,543.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00105326 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.