-$0.01 EPS Expected for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,202. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

