$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,272. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.84 million, a PE ratio of -25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

