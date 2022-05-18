$0.21 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 266,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

