-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. 186,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

