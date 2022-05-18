-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ERYP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

