-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) will report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
