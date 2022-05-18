$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. Endeavor Group reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDR. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.64.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $85,519,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,676,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock traded up 0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,954.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 28.60.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

