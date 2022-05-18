$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $10.24 on Wednesday, hitting $272.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $229.04 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average of $320.48.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

