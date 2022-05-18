$10.49 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.31 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $8.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $44.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.95) to £110 ($135.60) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.27) to £120 ($147.93) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.77) to £120 ($147.93) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,769,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

