12,868 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of PCAR opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

