165,095 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 165,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 9.7% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.43. 420,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

