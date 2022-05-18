1,700 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MLI opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

