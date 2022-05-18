$179.66 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will report $179.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the lowest is $179.43 million. Five9 posted sales of $143.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $769.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.03 million to $772.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $948.80 million, with estimates ranging from $928.60 million to $991.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,661,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.