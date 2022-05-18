$190.03 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will announce $190.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.10 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $180.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $764.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.10 million to $769.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $855.21 million, with estimates ranging from $827.34 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,266 shares of company stock worth $1,387,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 412,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,169. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

