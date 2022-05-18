19,599 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 955,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $90.53. 9,600,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

