1stdibs.Com (DIBS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com Competitors 308 1281 3378 64 2.64

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.49%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 81.88%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.38% -12.75% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -9.37% -28.26% -5.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.11 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.78 billion $829.21 million -4.08

1stdibs.Com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

1stdibs.Com competitors beat 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

