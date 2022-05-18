$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Park National posted earnings per share of $2.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRK stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,823. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

