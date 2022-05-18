2,489 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $310.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

