$255.39 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report sales of $255.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.80 million and the highest is $258.80 million. 2U posted sales of $237.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $806.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. 2U has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $46.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in 2U by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

