262 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Amedisys by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $124.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $151.49. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.53 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Amedisys Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.