$274.75 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will report $274.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.10 million and the lowest is $270.53 million. CONMED reported sales of $255.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CONMED has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

