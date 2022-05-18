34,143 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

