370,424 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,593,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,413.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 186.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 348,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 927,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

