$4.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will post $4.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Exelon reported sales of $7.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $18.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $19.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EXC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 6,944,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.05. Exelon has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

