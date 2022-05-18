4,648 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,535. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.12 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

