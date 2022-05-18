$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) to report $6.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.17 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $24.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.50. 992,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,567. The company has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.71 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

