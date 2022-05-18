$81.20 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will announce $81.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the lowest is $71.98 million. Amyris posted sales of $52.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $368.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 6,225,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,672. Amyris has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $722.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.