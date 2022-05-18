95,266 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Purchased by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Coursera by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 176,535 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Coursera by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coursera by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,637,478.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,134 shares of company stock worth $4,374,611 in the last quarter.

Shares of COUR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

