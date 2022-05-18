Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a market cap of C$23.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
Read More
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.